J&K govt transfers control of 108 primary schools in Jammu, Srinagar to municipal bodies

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 108 standalone primary schools in Srinagar and Jammu Municipal limits respectively to Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

According to an order issued by School Education department, these schools have been transferred to municipal bodies along with their assets, posts/staff and funds to these municipal bodies, reported news agency KNO.

The order also states that staff in these schools shall be posted by School Education on deputation basis.

The department will also be cadre controlling authority of staff posted in these schools.