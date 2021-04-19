J&K govt urges eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on priority

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo Monday urged all eligible people including healthcare workers to get vaccinated immediately saying that the prevailing situation was “challenging.”

“As you can see, COVID-19 cases are rising day by day. A challenging situation is before all of us. To face the situation, two aspects are important and need to be given immediate attention,” Dulloo was quoted as saying in a purported audio message by new agency GNS.

Dulloo asked people to adhere in letter and spirit to COVID-19 SOPs including mask wearing, social distancing, washing and sanitizing hands regularly while also urging people to get vaccinated.

“Those above 45 years of age, especially government employees, should immediately vaccinate themselves. There is evidence that those who vaccinate either do not contract the covid-19 or if they get infected, then the severity is far less,” he said.

Dulloo alleged “a number of healthcare workers have not vaccinated themselves so far.”

“I appeal all the health care workers as also above 45 years of age, whether government employees or not, to vaccinate themselves immediately,” he added.