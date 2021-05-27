Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 2:51 PM

J&K Hajj Committee﻿ asks intending pilgrims for Hajj-2021 to complete online health verification﻿

Only pilgrims aged 18-60 to be allowed for this year's Hajj.
File Photo of Grand Mosque in Makkah. [Twitter/ @HaramainInfo]
The J&K Hajj Committee on Thursday asked intending pilgrims from the union territory to complete the online health verification for Haj-2021 it said will be allowed for people aged 18-60 years. 

A communique by the Executive J&K Haj Committee asked the aspirants to visit Haj Committee of India’s website hajcommittee.gov.in and upload the COVID-19 vaccination details and certificate verifying the same. 

It said that as per the latest guidelines by the Saudi Health Ministry and HCoI, people aged 18-60 years of age only will be allowed to perform Haj 2021.

