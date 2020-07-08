JK IPS officer Basant Rath suspended for alleged instances of 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour'

Jammu and Kashmir IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of ‘gross misconduct and misbehaviour’, an order issued by Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

In his order, Union Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, SD Sarkar, a disciplinary proceeding against IPS: RR: 2000: JK) is contemplated in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehavior which has been into the notice of the Government.

“The competent authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of the sub-rule (i) of Rule 3 of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1929, Basant Rath has been placed under suspension,” reads the order.

During the period of his suspension, the headquarters of Basant Rath shall be Jammu, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“He shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission from the DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh,” according to the order.

Meanwhile, Rath will be paid such subsistence allowance and dearness allowance as is admissible under rule 4 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of a certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vacation.