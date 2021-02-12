Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 12:36 PM

J&K joins hands with UK space agency for impact-based flood forecasting

It is a big step taken, which will help to predict fluvial flood risks in terms of expected loss to life, injuries to people, building collapse, infrastructure disruption and economic damage.
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 12:36 PM
File photo of 2014 floods in Kashmir. [Image for representational purpose only]
File photo of 2014 floods in Kashmir. [Image for representational purpose only]

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has joined hands with a UK-based space agency for a collaborative project on impact-based flood forecasting, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The national space innovation programme (NSIP), undertaken by HR Wallingford in collaboration with Oxford University, Sayers & Partners (SPL) and D-Orbit, is an initiative that supports collaborative projects between UK-based organisations and international partners, he said.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

It is a big step taken by the Lt Governor administration which will help to predict fluvial flood risks in terms of expected loss to life, injuries to people, building collapse, infrastructure disruption and economic damage, the spokesman said.

At present, there is no such effective impact-based flood forecasting mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the international collaboration adds specific value in helping analyse past flood events and identifying relationships between predicted floods and their impact.

Latest News
The top-end Model ‘S’ comes with ventilated 8-way power-adjustable seats for both driver and the front passenger, with the memory function for the former.

ARG Automobiles launches Special Edition of Jeep Compass in Srinagar

Six dead after cab rolls down into gorge on Doda-Batote highway in J&K

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Inheriting the tremendous amount does not mean that the dog or her new caretaker can spend the money according to their will. Image source: Twitter

Dog inherits five million dollars from her dead owner

The mechanism will predict the impact on people, their houses, crops, livestock, and transport routes, thereby mitigating many of the challenges people face during flood events, he added.

Having impact-based forecasts of flood risk will be useful for efficient and effective contingency planning and swift evaluation of severity for necessary response, Sinha said.

The spokesman said the framework, using earth observation (EO) based information, will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system.

The UT administration will not have to bear any expenses on the project, he said.

Tagged in ,
Related News