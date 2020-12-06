Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 11:41 AM

J&K, Ladakh brace for another spell of rain, snow

There was marked improvement in night temperatures across the two union territories because of the cloud cover on Sunday.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 11:41 AM
File Photo/ GK
File Photo/ GK

Minimum temperatures rose again on Sunday in J&K and Ladakh due to cloud cover as the two union territories braced for another spell of rain and snow beginning on Monday.

Weather office has forecast moderate snowfall in J&K and Ladakh between December 7 and 8 with heavy snow at isolated places in the higher reaches.

Trending News
Representational Photo

J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Representational Photo

Cyber police Kashmir comes to the aid of two residents, saves them Rs two lakh

File Photo of NC provincial president Devender Rana

NC provincial president Devender Rana tests COVID-19 positive

Security forces during search operation in Narbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Security forces launch search operation after militants escape in Narbal

Authorities in the valley have kept snow clearance machines and emergency staff in readiness to meet any eventuality due to inclement weather although there is no forecast of heavy snowfall in the plains during this period.

Another spell of rain and snow is likely in J&K and Ladakh between December 12 and 13 according to the weather office.

There was marked improvement in night temperatures across the two union territories because of the cloud cover on Sunday.

Latest News

Over 50% voter turnout in 4th phase of J&K DDC elections

HC to hear next week petition by J&K administration seeking modification of order scrapping Roshni Act

Representational Photo

J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Representational Photo

Cyber police Kashmir comes to the aid of two residents, saves them Rs two lakh

Srinagar recorded 3.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 2.8 and minus 3.0 respectively.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 6.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 12.9, Katra 11.2, Batote 7.1, Banihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 3.7 as the minimum temperatures today.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts on December 21 and will end on January 31.

The perennial water reservoirs of J&K and Ladakh get replenished due to snowfall during this period.

Various water bodies, including rivers, streams, lakes and springs are sustained by these perennial water reservoirs.

Maximum temperatures drop remarkably during Chillai Kalan and most of the time during these 40 days, the maximum temperatures hover around 6-7 degrees Celsius in the valley.

Tagged in , ,
Related News