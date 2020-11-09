J&K, Ladakh likely to witness rains, snow from Friday: IMD

Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to witness rains and snow as fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the two union territories from 13th to 15th November, Meteorological Department predicted on Monday.

“An active Western Disturbance is most likely to affect the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining areas from 13th (evening) to 15th (late night) November 2020,” IMD said in its weather forecast.

“Under the influence of this weather system, widespread/ moderate rain and snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Light rain/ snow would commence at a few places in Kashmir on 13th (night) and thereafter increase in intensity and distribution with its peak during 14th and 15th November and gradual decrease thereafter,” the IMD forecast said.

It said the disturbance would also result in mercury taking a slight dip in day temperature and a slight increase in night temperature.

The forecast mentions that upper regions of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh would mainly receive a heavy rain/ snowfall including Sonamarg, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Bandipora, Gurez and Tulail valley, Shopian, Qazigund, Pir Panjal, Karnah sector in Kupwara and sub-division of Drass and Zanskar in Ladakh region.

The disturbance will probably hamper the traffic movement on Srinagar- Jammu national highway, Mughal road and other major roads.

The weather report also said that vulnerable spots on Jammu- Srinagar highway could witness landslides and shooting stones.

The report adds that snowfall may disrupt the agricultural operations like apple harvesting and orchard management this year too.