J&K launches relief drive for workers to tide over Covid crisis

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has registered 2.4 lakh building and other construction workers so that they can be provided the social benefits amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to government sources on the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Rs 70 crore was disbursed among the registered workers as welfare measures in October.

Besides, rules have been formulated and processes have been sped up under his direction and the marriage assistance scheme has also been approved for the registered labourers.

“The registered workers shall be eligible for marriage assistance of Rs 25,000 for his/her marriage and the marriage of his/her dependent daughter,” source said.

Around 1.45 lakh workers will be eligible to receive the benefits.

The transport workers who have migrated to the construction sector due to the prevailing pandemic circumstances will receive financial support of Rs 6,000 in six equal instalments of Rs 1,000 per month starting from the month of November. An estimated one lakh drivers, conductors and transport workers are going to benefit under this scheme.

Around three lakh active workers will be covered for the medical insurance. The drive for universal application is likely to be completed by March, 2021.

All the welfare schemes are being put online to ensure transparency.

The portal for direct benefits transfer is ready for launch and around 2.98 Lakh workers will be benefitted by this scheme.

According to sources, the labour department has been directed to formulate rules under different provisions of four labour codes: the code of Wages-2019; the occupational safety, health and working condition-2020; the Industrial relations code-2020 and code on social security.

“All the people in the organized as well as the unorganized sector are the beneficiaries. As per the census, an estimated population of 10 lakh will be impacted positively.”

As per the direction of Sinha, the department is promoting E-Governance and cutting red tape.

“The labour department till date has received 12,713 registration/renewal applications under different acts, out of which 9,334 registrations/renewals have been issued to the different unit holders/shopkeepers and 57 registrations were rejected for various reasons and remaining applications are under process at the labour department.”