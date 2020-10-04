J&K LG orders reshuffle in civil administration

In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered by the Lieutenant Governor with immediate effect:

Mr. Hashmat Ali Khan, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department, is transferred and posted as Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K.

Mr. Amit Sharma, KAS, Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Mr. Bashir Ahmad Dar, KAS, Managing Director, SIDCO, is transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Mohammad Harun, KAS, Special Secretary to

the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO.

Mr. Ali Afsar Khan, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Bandipora, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Tariq Ahmad Zargar, KAS, Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Ms. Smita Sethi, KAS, Director, Command Area Development Jammu, is transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, against an available vacancy. She shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, till further orders.

Mr. Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Surat Singh, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Doda, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Nagendra Singh Jamwal, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu.

Mr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Suraj Parkash Rukwal, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, shall also be the ex-officio Provincial Rehabilitation Officer, Jammu.

Mr. Pran Singh, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Mr. Rakesh Kumar, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Mr. Pankaj Gupta, KAS, awaiting orders of posting in GAD, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-II), Jammu headquartered at Jammu.

Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, shall hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodpathri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mr. Showkat Ahmad Rather, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Malikzada Sheraz-ul-Haq, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Mr. Ranjeet Singh, KAS, Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Kathua) headquartered at Lakhanpur, relieving Mr. Sanjay Gupta, KAS of the additional charge of the post.

Mr. Suram Chand Sharma, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Prerna Raina, KAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Mr. Basharat Hussain, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-II), Jammu headquartered at Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Dr. Tahir Firdous Dutta, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

Mr. Satish Kumar, KAS, Registrar, District Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Mr. Sachin Jamwal, KAS, Deputy Secretary to work with the Committee constituted for Accelerated Recruitments, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board.

Mr. Hitesh Gupta, KAS, Deputy Secretary to work with the Committee constituted for Accelerated Recruitments, is transferred and posted as Additional Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Mr. Mohammad Syed Khan, KAS, Collector, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Administrative Officer in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Kamlesh Rani, KAS, Project Officer, Self Employment, Samba, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Dilshada Akhter, KAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Ajaz Qeser Malik, KAS, Collector, Land Acquisition, Defence, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu.

Mr. Saleem Beigh, KAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, is transferred and posted as General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Naser Ali, Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Marh, relieving Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North) of the additional charge of the post.

Mr. Tanvir-ul-Majid, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Rizwan Asgar, Deputy District Election Officer, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Collector, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority.

Mr. Shafiq Ahmad, Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Rajouri, shall hold the additional charge of Deputy District Election Officer, Rajouri, till further orders.

Mr. Umesh Sharma, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Home Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Additionally, these transfers and new postings were ordered by Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government:

Mr I.A. Drabu, awaiting orders of posting in the Industries and Commerce Department, is posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Banking and Finance), against an available vacancy.

Mr. Rakesh Sharma, awaiting orders of posting in the Industries and Commerce Department, is posted as Chief Executive Officer/MD, State Procurement Supplies Agency, Rural Development Department, J&K.

Mr. Ali Mohammad Rawat, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, is transferred and his services placed at the disposal of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, for further posting.