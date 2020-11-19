J&K may get fresh spell of rain & snow

Another spell of rain and snowfall is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours by Friday, the MET office said on Thursday.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow in Kashmir division. Isolated light rain/snow in Jammu and Ladakh,” an official of the local MET department said.

“Scattered light to moderate rain/snow in Gilgit-Baltistan divisions during the 24 hours is expected,” it added.

Jammu and Kashmir received its first major snowfall of the season recently which broke a nearly 4-month long dry spell.

The minimum temperature was 0.1 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Thursday while it was minus 0.7 in Pahalgam and minus 5.4 at the Gulmarg ski resort.

Jammu city recorded 9.8, Bannihal 1.0, Batote 4.2, Katra 9.5 and Bhaderwah 1.6 as the minimum temperatures