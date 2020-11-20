J&K people will teach PAGD a lesson in upcoming DDC polls: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that J&K people will teach the ‘Gupkar Declaration’ a lesson in the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections.

“Earlier they had decided not to contest the elections but when they saw the common people taking part in these elections they came up with the alliance called “Gupkar Declaration” which will prove to be a “Death Declaration for Dynasty and Destructive Politics” in Jammu and Kashmir. People will teach them a lesson in the coming polls,” Naqvi said while addressing a convention of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Balhama area on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that this alliance has not been formed for elections. “They have come up with the alliance only to save themselves because they know they have done wrong and they will have to pay for their wrongdoings,” he said.

According to news agency KNO, the union minister said that the motive behind conducting DDC elections is that there should be peoples participation in the political process. “However, some leaders were trying to mislead common people and were becoming a hurdle in the political and democratic process,” he said.

He said that for the last 70 years, the funds which had been coming to J&K for development have been looted by these dynasty leaders. “Even if only half of those funds would have been utilized for the development in J&K, the roads would have been made of silver and gold but these leaders built bungalows for themselves in every nook and corner of the world,” Naqvi said.

He said that they could have run the affairs of J&K like Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti did in the past. “But we wanted common people to participate in the political process and when there is people’s participation in the political process, there will be development, prosperity and progress,” he said.