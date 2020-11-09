J&K People's Conference moves SC, seeks early hearing on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370

J&K People’s Conference (JKPC) has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking early hearing on a batch of petitions challenging Centre’s last year August 5 decisions.

The application stated that the petitioners have made out a very strong prima facie case and the issues raised are being considered by a Constitution Bench of this Hon’ble Court.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, pending the final hearing of these petitions challenging the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and the abrogation of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, and notwithstanding the prevailing pandemic conditions, sweeping changes are being brought about by the centre that impact the rights of a large number of people, including dilution of the safeguards earlier available to the permanent residents of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the application.

“These changes will have an irreparable impact on the rights of the citizens of J&K, including creation of domicile rights and third-party rights in land ownership,” said a party spokesman.

It further reads that present proceedings will be severely undermined if the present petitions are not heard and disposed off urgently. “The present petition and the petitions tagged thereto ought to be heard and disposed of urgently as significant changes to the rights of the residents of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir have already been brought about by the Centre,” it said.