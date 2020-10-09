Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 2:12 PM

J&K Police files charge-sheet against 6 JeM OGWs

A case against the accused was registered at a police station in R S Pura after their arrests
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 2:12 PM
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge-sheet against six overground workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad, an official said on Thursday.

The six, including a Pakistani identified as Abdul Rehman, were arrested after police busted a JeM module, he said.

The Jammu Police has filed a charge-sheet at an additional sessions court here against six OGWs of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) including a Pakistani militant Abdul Rehman in an alleged “money and technology transfer” case, the official said.

A case against the accused was registered at a police station in R S Pura after their arrests, he said.

The accused were motivating youth to join militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and provided logistic support to them, the official said.

“Further investigation in the case is under progress and a supplementary challan would be produced in due course of time,” he said.

