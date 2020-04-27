J&K Police launches highway patrol vehicles in Ramban

Police on Monday launched four highway patrol vehicles (HPVs) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district as part of the government’s initiative to enhance 24/7 vigilance on the highway, officials said.

SSP Haseeb-ur-Rehman flagged off four HPVs in Ramban.

Two Vehicles moved towards Nashri and two towards the Jawahar Tunnel for patrolling to quickly respond to any highway emergency, they said.

According to the SSP, each vehicle will patrol their specified jurisdiction — between Nashri to Karol, Ramban; between Ramban to Panthial; another between Panthial to Chamalwas, Banihal; and another between Chamalwas to Jawahar Tunnel.

As part of the government’s initiative to maintain round-the-clock vigil on highway, each vehicle manned by four personnel, including the driver, will be performing in addition to the vehicles of existing Quick Response Teams(QRTs) of Ramban,Ramsu and Banihal, he said.

Each vehicle will be fitted with oxygen cylinder and having first-aid etc. They will be assisting the ambulances during any emergency, especially accidents, he added. He informed that the persons deputed with these vehicles will also be trained in first-aid rescue operations.

He said drinking water and some ration will also be made available in these vehicles.

At night, every vehicle will remain parked at the police station of its jurisdiction at Chanderkot, Ramban,Ramsu and Banihal, the official said.