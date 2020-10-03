J&K Police lodge FIR against blog post vilifying Kashmiri journalists, activists

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a case has been registered against a blog post vilifying journalists and political activists, which they had said added to the vulnerability of the media.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that an FIR has been registered against the URL handler for uploading posts prejudicial to integrity, sovereignty and maintenance of peace and tranquility.

He said they have come to know reliably that some propagandist material is being uploaded and circulated through a website URL https//Kashmirfight. WordPress.com.

“These posts uploaded on the said URL are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty of country and maintenance of peace and tranquility as the handler of the above said URL is propagating secessionist and militant related ideology with the intention to achieve goal of separating UT of J&K from Union of India,” read the statement.

“Not only this, list of political/media persons and public figures and also posts of Lashkar-I-Islam are uploaded with the intention to create fear psychosis among individuals.”

The police statement further said that the website/URL is run as a propaganda tool against lawful actions and policies of the Government with an aim to disrupt peace and thus provoking common people for illegal activities.

Police Station Kothibagh, has taken cognizance into the matter and case FIR No. 82/2020 U/S 13 of UA(P) Act r/w 506 IPC has been registered and investigation has been set into motion.

The instant case calls for caution among the general public and not to pay any heed to such derogative posts/URLs and importantly not to share further such posts and become a mode of transmission of such unlawful posts which may earn legal consequences.

The instant case has also sent a resounding message across the circles of such elements, propagandists and criminals that whatsoever may be the level and degree of their evil plannings they cannot escape from