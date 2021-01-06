Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 8:33 PM

J&K records 126 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 48 cases, followed by 23 in Srinagar district.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 8:33 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

 Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 126 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally to 1,22,049, while three more fatalities pushed the death count to 1,900, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 73 were reported from the Jammu division and 53 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Trending News

Security forces launch search operation in Shopian

NAFED to invest Rs 17000 cr in 5 years: Dir Horticulture

Representational Photo

CU's coaching centres to remain closed till Jan 10

Lack of equipment hampers snow clearance in South Kashmir

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 48 cases, followed by 23 in Srinagar district.

While three districts — Anantnag, Kulgam and Reasi — did not report any fresh cases, 14 other districts had fresh cases in single digits. Besides Jammu and Srinagar, Ganderbal was the only district to report more than 10 cases in the past 24 hours, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 2,459 in the union territory, while 1,17,690 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Latest News

J&K a sensitive place, have to strike a fine balance: LG on Lawaypora incident

Greater Kashmir

PHD Chamber welcomes industrial package

'BJP appeals for patience, says losses to be compensated'

Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister kept their promise: Dr Darakhshan

The UT reported three COVID-19 deaths — all from the Kashmir valley — in the past 24 hours, they said.

Tagged in
Related News