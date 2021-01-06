J&K records 126 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 126 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally to 1,22,049, while three more fatalities pushed the death count to 1,900, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 73 were reported from the Jammu division and 53 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 48 cases, followed by 23 in Srinagar district.

While three districts — Anantnag, Kulgam and Reasi — did not report any fresh cases, 14 other districts had fresh cases in single digits. Besides Jammu and Srinagar, Ganderbal was the only district to report more than 10 cases in the past 24 hours, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 2,459 in the union territory, while 1,17,690 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The UT reported three COVID-19 deaths — all from the Kashmir valley — in the past 24 hours, they said.