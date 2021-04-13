Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 7:44 PM

J&K records 1269 Covid-19 cases in highest spike so far this year

Three deaths were also reported during the time—two from Jammu division and one from Kashmir
GK File Image
GK File Image

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1269 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count this year, taking the overall infection tally to 140650, officials said on Tuesday.

Three deaths were also reported during the time—two from Jammu division and one from Kashmir, they said. So far 2037 people have succumbed to the virus— 754 in Jammu and 1283 in Kashmir.582 cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 687 from Kashmir Valley, the officials told news agency GNS.

Providing district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 423 cases, Baramulla 98, Budgam 42, Pulwama 28, Kupwara 24, Anantnag 29, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 15, Kulgam 9, Shopian 7, Jammu 191, Udhampur 265, Rajouri 17, Doda 2, Kathua 26, Samba 11, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 6, Ramban 2 and Reasi 62.

Moreover, they said, 493 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—101 from Jammu and 392 from Kashmir. There are 8681 active cases—3267 in Jammu division and 5414 in Kashmir.

