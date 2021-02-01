J&K records 44 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 44 fresh coronavirus cases, raising its tally to 1,24,550, while no death due to the infection took place in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from the Jammu division and 36 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 15 cases, including seven travellers.

Except for Jammu (seven) and Ramban (one) districts, no fresh case was reported from the Jammu division. In the Valley, except Srinagar, all the districts reported fresh cases in single digits, they said.

The number of active cases is 709 in the union territory, while 1,21,905 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

No fresh death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir at 1,936, they said.