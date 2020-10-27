Health, Kashmir, Latest News
J&K records 452 more corona cases, 751 recoveries

IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 6:50 PM
File Photo

A total of 452 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday even as 751 more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The Information and Public Relations Department said 194 new cases were reported in Jammu division and 258 in Kashmir division.

Coronavirus cases in J&K total 92,677, of which 84,236 have completely recovered.

Seven more COVID-19 fatalities took the death toll to 1,451.

Of the 6,990 active cases, 2,136 are in Jammu division and 4,854 in Kashmir division.

