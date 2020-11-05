Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 7:45 PM

J&K records 524 new Covid cases, tally touches 97K mark

The total number of recoveries in the UT were reported to be 89,905 with 651 patients recovering on Thursday.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 7:45 PM
File Photo
File Photo

With 524 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the total number of cases in the Union Territory crossed 97,000 mark.

An official statement said the total number of COvid-19 cases in the Union Terrirotiry were recorded to be 97,224 on Thursday with 524 more people testing positive out of which 185 were in Jammu division while 339 in Kashmir.

Trending News
Representational Image

Two persons injured during CASO in Pulwama: Police

File Photo

Gunfight breaks out in Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Former Ikhwan commander Papa Kishtwari dies of heart attack

The total number of recoveries in the UT were reported to be 89,905 with 651 patients recovering on Thursday.

With six people succumbing to the virus on Thursday, the death toll increased to 1,517.

Out of 5,802 active cases in J&K, 1,624 are in Jammu division and 4,178 are in Kashmir division.

Tagged in
Related News