J&K records 524 new Covid cases, tally touches 97K mark

With 524 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the total number of cases in the Union Territory crossed 97,000 mark.

An official statement said the total number of COvid-19 cases in the Union Terrirotiry were recorded to be 97,224 on Thursday with 524 more people testing positive out of which 185 were in Jammu division while 339 in Kashmir.

The total number of recoveries in the UT were reported to be 89,905 with 651 patients recovering on Thursday.

With six people succumbing to the virus on Thursday, the death toll increased to 1,517.

Out of 5,802 active cases in J&K, 1,624 are in Jammu division and 4,178 are in Kashmir division.