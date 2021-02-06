J&K records 65 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 65 new coronavirus cases that raised its tally to 1,24,850, officials said.

The union territory did not report any death due to the infection in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 15 were recorded from the Jammu division and 50 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 26 cases which included 11 travellers.

While eight districts of the UT did not report any fresh case, 10 others had fresh cases in single digits, the officials said. Pulwama reported 10 COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases is 631 in the union territory, while 1,22,275 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

A total of 1,994 people have died of coronavirus in the union territory so far.