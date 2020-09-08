J&K records biggest jump of 1355 covid-19 cases, overall tally 45925

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 1355 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 45925. This is for the sixth day that J&K has witnessed cases exceeding one thousand.

Among the cases including 79 travelers, official sources told GNS that 785 were reported from Jammu division and 570 from Kashmir valley.

Giving district-wise break, they said, Srinagar reported 210, Baramulla 35, Pulwama 31, Budgam 94, Anantnag 44, Bandipora 32, Kupwara 53, Kulgam 10, Shopian 16, Ganderbal 45, Jammu 483, Rajouri 55, Kathua 31, Udhampur 59, Samba 20, Ramban 7, Doda 35, Poonch 43, Reasi 17and Kishtwar 35.

Moreover, they said, 491 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 74 from Jammu Division and 417 from Kashmir Valley.