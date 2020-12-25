Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 8:48 PM

J&K registers 284 fresh COVID-19 infections, one more death

The latest fatality in the union territory was reported from Kashmir, they said.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 8:48 PM
A health worker collects the nasal swab of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo
A health worker collects the nasal swab of a person for COVID-19 testing. GK photo

Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID-19 tally surged to 1,19,628 on Friday with 284 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the death toll climbed to 1,861 as one more person succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 140 were from the Kashmir division and 144 from the Jammu division, they said.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Jammu district recorded the highest number of new cases at 96, followed by 65 in Srinagar.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 3,414, while 1,14,353 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The latest fatality in the union territory was reported from Kashmir, they said.

Tagged in
Related News