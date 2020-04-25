J&K registers sixth COVID-19 death as elderly Tangmarg man passes away at SKIMS Bemina

A 72-year-old Covid-19 positive patient from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died at SKIMS Bemina on Saturday, taking the number of deaths due to novel Coronavirus disease to six in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Bemina, Dr. Shifa Deva, news agency KNO reported that the patient from Qazipora Tangmarg who had tested positive for Covid-19 died today morning.

“The patient was admitted in the hospital on 13th of April,” she said, adding that patient was suffering from hypertension and other illnesses.

With his death, the number of casualties due to the novel Coronavirus has reached to six in J&K. Earlier, five patients have died due to COVID-19 including four from Kashmir and one from Jammu.

In J&K, the first death due to the Coronavirus was reported on 26 March from Sopore, second on March 29 from Tangmarg and third from Bandipora on 07 April, fourth on April 8 from Udhampur and 5th on April 17 from Sopore.