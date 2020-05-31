J&K reports 105 new positive cases, total Covid-19 cases 2446

The Government on Sunday informed that 105 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 15 from Jammu division and 90 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2446.



Moreover, 19 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 03 from Jammu Division and 16 from Kashmir Division.



According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 2446 positive cases, 1491 are Active Positive, 927 have recovered and 28 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 25 in Kashmir division.



The Bulletin further said that out of 171045 test results available, 168599 samples have been tested as negative till May 31, 2020.



Additionally, till date 172844 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38572 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 45 in Hospital Quarantine, 1491 in hospital isolation and 46419 under home surveillance. Besides, 86289 persons have completed their surveillance period.







