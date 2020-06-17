J&K reports 108 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 5406

108 fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the overall tally of covid-19 positive patients to 5406.

Three paramilitary CRPF personnel, two cops and an army personnel besides three pregnant women and six minors including a 15-day-old baby are among the fresh cases.

Giving district wise breakup, the sources told news agency that 27 cases were reported from Shopian followed by seventeen each in Srinagar and Udhampur, Kupwara (9), seven each in Kulgam and Baramulla, Budgam(5), Anantnag (4), three each in Rajouri and Reasi, two each in Bandipora, Pulwama and Ramban besides one each in Kathua and Samba.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS told GNS that out of the 2144 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today, 58 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS among them 32 were reported from Shopian, six from Kulgam, five from Srinagar, four from Anantnag, five from Baramulla, two each from Bandipora and Kupwara besides one each from Pulwama and Ganderbal.

He said the cases from Srinagar include three CRPF men from 79 and 144 battalions besides a 15 days old baby from Bemina and one woman (38) from Ishber Nishat.

One case reported from Pulwama pertains to a soldier 42 R R Satura while four cases from Anantnag include one male (70) from Veer, one male (55) from Hiller Arhama, a female (30) Akoora Mattan and one Male (40) from Mirmaidan Dooru.

The two cases Bandipora are: A female (36) from Bonakoot and a 6-year-old boy from Baduab.

The Kulgam cases include Gadiharna: 01 female (30); Dingowari: female (28); Khargund: 01 female (29); Kishgund: 01 female (30); Kulgam: 01 Male (80) and 01 female (32).

The four cases Baramulla include Zainpora: 01 Male (36); Panjipora Sopore: 01 female (30), 01 male (14); Chinkipora Sopore: 01 Male (45)

The two 02 cases Kupwara include 01 Male (28) from main Kupwara and 01 Male (51) from Nowgam.

The 32 cases from Shopian include: DK pora Shopian: 01 Male (55); Reshipora: 02 females (35, 15), 01 male (07); Therin kandi: 01 Male (70), 03 females (67, 33, 14); DPL Shopian: 02 males (32,34); Nowpora: 01 female (30); Shopian: 01 Male (35); Shahlatoo: 01 female(50), 03 males (50, 11, 40); Kadgam: 03 males (68, 28, 53) ; DC Shopian: 01 Male (54), K-Ullar: 03 males( 25, 25, 35), 03 females (30, 18, 30); Gaddipora: 03 males (30, 35, 35)and Sedow Shopian: 03 females (10, 05, 04).

Eighteen cases were reported from CD hospital’s lab and include CD: Awantipora: 01 Male (48); Mirgund Srinagar: 01 Male (70); Sakidafar Srg: 02 females (40, 02), 01 male (04); Kupwara: 01 Male (85); Baramulla: 02 Males (70, 50) Shopian: 01 female (55); Okey: 01 female (29); Hayan: 01 female (25); Tangdar Karnah: 02 males (34, 06) and 02 females (33, 60); Handwara: 01 Male (40); Mandigam Langate: 01 female (25) and Sultanpora: 01 Male (33).

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of 565 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 13 tested positive for COVID-19 and include seven from Srinagar and six from Budgam.

The Srinagar cases include two male (66) from Mujgund, a female (25) from Khanyar, two male– (63 & 26) and two females (38 and 56) from Mandibal Nowshera besides an 18-year-old youth from Bemina.

The Budgam cases include: male (23) from Kawasoo, female (26) from Attini Beerwah, female (28) from Gomboora, male (28) from Hardsursh, male (4) from Panditpora Tangmarg and a male (4) from CISF Airport.