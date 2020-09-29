Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 29, 2020, 9:07 PM

J&K reports 1081 new covid-19 cases, total 74095

50 travelers among infected, 1250 more patients discharged
File Image
Jammu and Kashmir reported 1081 new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 74095.

640 of the cases were confirmed from Jammu and 441 from Kashmir, they said.

Giving the district wise details, official sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 222 cases, Budgam 29, Baramulla 62, Pulwama 24, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 22, Kupwara 36, Ganderbal 24, Kulgam 7, Shopian 4, Jammu 313, Rajouri 61, Udhampur 49, Kathua 29, Doda 34, Samba 44, Poonch 21, Ramban 28, Reasi 15 and Kishtwar 46.

Moreover, they said, 1250 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 615 from Jammu and 635 from Kashmir.

