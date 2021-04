J&K reports 1086 fresh Covid-19 cases, five deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1086 fresh covid-19 cases, the second highest number of infections in a single day this year, while five more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Among the fresh cases, the officials told GNS that 402 cases were reported from Jammu Division and 684 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 141736.

Regarding the deaths, they said, three were from Jammu Division and two from Kashmir Valley, taking the toll to 2042—757 in Valley and 1285 in Jammu.

Providing district-wise break-up of the cases, they said, Srinagar reported 388 cases, Baramulla 107, Budgam 53, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 29, Bandipora 23, Ganderbal 19, Kulgam 19, Shopian 11, Jammu 199, Udhampur 37, Rajouri 12, Doda 1, Kathua 23, Samba 19, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 19, Ramban 7 and Reasi 85.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of SKIMS Soura, CD and GMC Anantnag.

The SKIMS cases include eight males (43, 23, 32, 46, 76, 56, 52, 31) from BB Cantt Srg, male (70) from Razen Ganderbal, female (45) from Ramwari Ganderbal, male (27) from Wani Mohalla Ganderbal, female (28) from Fateh Pora Ganderbal, female (20) from Duderhama Ganderbal, female (55) from Shamsipora Shopian, female (45) from Bongam Shopian, male (29) from Hirpora Shopian, female (32) from Tukroo Shopian, female (35) and male (45) from Kiloora Shopian, male (23) from Nowshera Srg, male (23) from Harwan, male (34) from 28 Div Camp/Tr Kupwara, male (21) from 18 Sikh/Tr Kupwara, male (30) from 8Jat/Tr Kupwara, male (55) from Kupwara, male (35) and female (26) from Halmatpora Kupwara, male (39) from 18 Kupwara, male (19) from Mirwann Kup, male (60) from Sogam Lolab Kup, female (40) from Handwara Kup, female (40) from Dolipora Kup, two females (19, 22) from Reshigund Kup, male (39) from Chowkibal Kup, male (42) from Reshigund Kup, female (32) from Kachama Kup, female (35) from Tangmarg Baramulla, male (70) from Darveshbagh Pattan, male (47) from Shoech Pattan, male (90) from Chanderhama Pattan, female (25) from Hanjiwara Pattan, male (21) from Sultanpora Pattan, male (25) from Pattan Baramulla, male (58) from Bemina, male (26) from Gusoo Pulwama, female (64) from Soura, male (50) from Narwara, male (45) from Gilli Kadal Srg, male (42) from Illahibagh, male (32) and female (32) from Zoonimar Srg, male (26) from Safakadal, female (35) from Nunar Ganderbal, female (25) and male (55) from Soura, male (42) from Baghat, two males (50, 18) from Elahibagh, male (40) from Khimber, female (11) from Badamwari, female (70) and male (45) from Buchpora, female (50) from Rengpora Srg, male (32) from C/O Zoonimar Srg, two females (35, 60) from Soura, male (35) from 90 Feet Road Srg, female (74) from Chanapora, male (42) and female (35) from Zoonimar, female (21) from Zakura, male (29) from Malikpora Shopian, male (50) from Lal Srg, male (41) from Elahibagh, male (35) from Ahmadnagar, male (20) from Umer Colony Srg, male (30) and two females (24, 28) from Ahmadnagar, female (32) from Lawaypora, three females (27, 25, 10) and male (06) from Baghi Srg, female (42) from Soura, male (10) from Lalbazar, female (52) from Khrew Shar Pulwama, male (38) from Bemina, male (62) from AG Bazar Ganderbal, male (33) from C/O Ag Srg, female (45) from Chuskore Kargil, female (65) from Tangmarg Baramulla and female (NA) from SKIMS Srg.

The CD cases include female (30) from Gulabagh, male (22) from Habak, female (36) from Kashmir University, male (28) from Soura, female (55) and male (66) from Elahibagh, male (31) from N.I.T, two females (40, 13) and two males (NA, 70) from Batapora Hazratbal, male (38) from Khanyar, male (32) and female (29) from Batmaloo, male (28) from Lasjan, female (40) from Budshah Nagar, male (36) from Forensic Lab Bemina, three males (76, 54, 11) and female (65) from New Colony Batmaloo, male (53) and female (35) from Habba Kadal, female (35) from Tangpora, male (45) from Safakadal, male (73) from Rawalpora, female (40) from Rambagh, female (42) from Chanapora, male (74) from Old Barzulla, female (45) from Lal Bazar, two males (50, 62) from Hawal, female (45) from Zadibal, male (50) from Elahibagh, male (08) and two females (11, 35) from Nawakadal, male (56) from Lal Bazar, female (50) from Hawal, female (40) and male (47) from Lal Bazar, male (42) and female (40) from Kanitar, male (38) and female (63) from Nishat, male (77) from Pampore, male (26) from Safakadal, female (53) from Narwara, male (46) and female (42) from Chattabal, female (29) from Illahibagh, male (69) from Bemina, female (24) and male (55) from Rawalpora, female (09) from Illahibagh, female (60) from Jamal Kadal, male (57) from Sanat Nagar, male (40) from Khanyar, female (55) from New Colony, male (40) from Nowgam, male (28) from Sharshali, male (50) from Lethpora, male (35) from Hyderpora, female (70) from Pattan, female (31) from Srinagar, female (60) from Pinglena, female (17) from HMT, male (19) from Dalgate, male (25) from Anantnag, two males (32, 34) from Rainawari, female (45) from NA, female (35) from Nishat, male (NA) from Rajbagh, female (82) from Sonwar, male (36) from Nishat, male (56) from Habba Kadal, male (60) from Hyderpora, male (29) from Kathidarwaza, female (65) from Rawalpora, male (70) from Srinagar, two males (80, 30) from Bemina, male (36) from Gurez, male (26) from Karan Nagar, three females (51, 38, 07) from Peerbagh, male (58) from Zewan, male (26) from Nehru Park, female (59) from Hyderpora, female (90) from Pulwama, male (75) from Srinagar, male (75) from Fatehkadal, male (54) from Kalashpora, female (60) from Kanipora, female (65) from Pampore, two females (37, 17) from Srinagar, female (70) from Natipora, two males (27, 33) from Batapora, male (65) from Lal Bazar, female (28) from Bandipora, male (17) from Natipora, female (25) from Fateh Kadal, male (50) from Soura, male (60) from Sumbal, male (38) and female (33) from Khayam, female (19) from Srinagar, female (48) from Soura.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (35) from Bagat, male (48) from 40 Bn Crpf, three females (02, 35, 60) from Lazibal, three males (40, 23, 19) and three females (39, 21, 70) from Nai Basti Anantnag, male (49) from T N Pora, male (40) from Chadder, male (30) from Nanibug, female (40) from Wanpoh, two males (66, 40) from Anantnag. The number of active cases has gone upto 9390 cases—3554 in Jammu and 5836 in Kashmir.