J&K reports 1141 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1141 new covid-19 cases, second highest count so far this year, even as four more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said that 434 of the fresh infections were reported from Jammu Division and 707 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 142877 and the number of active cases past ten thousand.

Regarding the four COVID-19 deaths, they said, one was reported from Jammu and three from Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise break-up of the cases, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 418 cases, Baramulla 136, Budgam 25, Pulwama 21, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 30, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 28, Shopian 6, Jammu 215, Udhampur 47, Rajouri 13, Doda 4, Kathua 29, Samba 13, Kishtwar 8, Poonch 9, Ramban 3 and Reasi 93.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include male (59) from Ahmadnagar, female (38) from Renzipora, male (70) and female (55) from Tral, two females (45, 20) from Chattabal, female (24) and male (19) from Takshila, three males (22, 30, 22) from N.I.T, female (22) from Naseem Bagh, male (NA) from Dargah Hazratbal, male (NA) from M.S Colony, male (NA) from NA, male (52) from Awantabawan Soura, male (25) from NA, male (31) from Nishat, male (40) from Elahibagh, female (10) and two males (40, 40) from Hyderpora, male (41) from HMT, two males (26, 27) from Batmaloo, female (29) from Bemina, male (31) from Baghat, three males (56, 26, 24) and female (52) from Parraypora, male (20) from Bemina, male (63) from Karan Nagar, two females (42, 25) and two males (10, 08) from Rawalpora, male (67) from Alochibagh, female (56) from Alochibagh, male (19) from Batmaloo, female (35) from Bemina, male (14) from Eidgah, male (40) from Safakadal, male (23) from HMT, female (37) from Qamarwari, two males (40, 25) from Rathpora, male (13) from Habak, male (38) from Zakura, male (44) from Harwan, female (50) and male (39) from Khanyar, female (35) from Bandipora, female (45) from Rainawari, female (30) from Kathidarwaza, male (35) from Nawakadal, male (57) from Khanyar, male (21) from S R Gunj, male (46) from Qamarwari, female (40) from Batwara, male (30) from Baghi Mehtab, female (33) from Budshah Nagar, male (62) from Jawahar Nagar, male (28) from Shalimar, female (50) from Noorbagh, female (60) from Dalgate, male (55) from Bisco School, female (31) from Humhama, female (40) from Pandrethan, female (47) from Hyderpora, female (44) from Haft Chinar, female (48) from Srinagar, male (22) from Bemina, female (90) from Baghi Mehtab, male (50) from Soiteng, male (51) from Srinagar, male (45) and female (75) from Baghi Mehtab, male (49) from Nawabazar, female (32) from Natipora, male (37) from Rawalpora, male (46) from Soura, female (31) from Rawalpora, female (35) from Lalbazar, female (20) from Rajouri, male (48) from Habba Kadal, male (NA) from Parraypora, male (31) from Illahibagh, female (58) from Sanatnagar, male (32) from Ganderbal, male (75) from Noorbagh, male (55) from Eidgah, male (71) from Lalbazar, two males (25, 59) from Nishat.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (61) from Nowgam, male (31) from Soaf, male (55) from Shergund, male (40) from Awantipora Pulwama, male (40) from Kulgam, two males (50, 59) from Kolkata, male (23) from Kerala, two males (23, 21) from Srinagar, male (48) from Tamil Nadu, male (60) from Malpora, male (70) from Bijbehara, female (61) and male (67) from Mattan, female (60) from Kulgam, male (65) from Behgund, female (70) from Anchidora, male (22) from Achabal, male (30) from Sangam, male (35) from Gulshan Abad, male (25) from Baghat, male (35) from Shangus, male (28) from Zebban, female (18) and male (16) from Katapora, female (40) from Yaripora, male (30) from Batapora, male (50) from Kokergund, two males (20, 52) from Frisal, male (55) from Kokergund, male (50) from Parigam, female (27) from Zabban, female (50) from Yaripora, female (43) from Kujjar, male (30) from Hanger.

The number of active covid-19 cases have increased to 10040—3871 in Jammu and 6169 in Kashmir.

Moreover, they said, 487 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—116 from Jammu Division and 371 from Kashmir.