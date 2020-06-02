J&K reports 117 new positive cases, Covid-19 tally 2718

The Government on Tuesday informed that 117 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 40 from Jammu division and 77 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2718.

Also, 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.



Moreover, 07 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 04 from Jammu Division and 03 from Kashmir Division.



According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 2718 positive cases, 1732 are Active Positive, 953 have recovered and 33 have died; 04 in Jammu division and 29 in Kashmir division.

