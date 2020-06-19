J&K reports 125 new COVID19 cases, total now 5680

The Government on Friday said 125 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 23 from Jammu division and 102 from Kashmir division, were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5680.

Moreover, 50 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 25 from Jammu Division and 25 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 5680 positive cases, 2411 are Active Positive, 3194 have recovered and 75 have died; 09 in Jammu division and 66 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 295202 test results available, 289522 samples have been tested as negative till June 19, 2020.

Additionally, till date 249382 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39182 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2411 in hospital isolation and 45832 under home surveillance. Besides, 161851 persons have completed their surveillance period.