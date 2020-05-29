J&K reports 128 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally now 2164

The Government Friday informed that 128 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 36 from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir division, were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2164.

Also, one COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division. 16 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 05 from Jammu Division and 11 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 2164 positive cases, 1261 are Active Positive, 875 have recovered and 28 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 25 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 156010 test results available, 153846 samples have been tested as negative till May 29, 2020.

Additionally, till date 158773 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 34495 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 54 in Hospital Quarantine, 1261 in hospital isolation and 41525 under home surveillance. Besides, 81410 persons have completed their surveillance period.