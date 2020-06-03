J&K reports 139 new positive cases, 1007 recovered so far

The Government on Wednesday informed that 139 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 30 from Jammu division and 109 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2857.

Moreover, 54 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 01 from Jammu Division and 53 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 2857 positive cases, 1816 are Active Positive, 1007 have recovered and 34 have died; 04 in Jammu division and 30 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 189364 test results available, 186507 samples have been tested as negative till June 3, 2020.

Additionally, till date 193145 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 44389 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 45 in Hospital Quarantine, 1816 in hospital isolation and 53639 under home surveillance. Besides, 93222 persons have completed their surveillance period.