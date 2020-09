J&K reports 1467 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

The Government has informed that 1467 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 785 from Jammu division and 682 from Kashmir division, were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 59711.

Also 19 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 14 from Jammu division and 05 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 712 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 270 from Jammu Division and 442 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 59711 positive cases, 20239 are Active Positive, 38521 have recovered and 951 have died; 199 in Jammu division and 752 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1320240 test results available, 1260529 samples have been tested as negative till September 17, 2020.

Till date 535846 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 30027 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 20239 in isolation and 65260 under home surveillance. Besides, 419369 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Srinagar has 12400 positive cases (including 233 cases reported today) with 2024 Active Positive, 10116 recovered (including 155 cases recovered today), 260 deaths; Baramulla has 3662 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today) with 1067 Active Positive, 2481 recovered (including 22 cases reported today), 114 deaths; Pulwama reported 3372 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 489 active positive cases, 2821 recovered (including 47 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Kulgam has 2135 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 135 Active Positive, 1958 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 42 deaths; Shopian has 1902 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 169 Active Positive, 1703 recovered, 30 deaths; Anantnag district has 3091 positive cases (including 78 cases reported today) with 786 Active Positive, 2251 recovered (including 32 cases recovered today), 54 deaths; Budgam has 4155 positive cases (including 89 cases reported today) with 1614 Active Positive and 2467 recovered (including 37 cases recovered today), 74 deaths; Kupwara has 3027 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today) with 912 Active Positive, 2055 recovered (including 82 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Bandipora has 3018 positive cases (including 55 cases reported today) with 1015 Active Positive, 1973 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 30 deaths and Ganderbal has 2366 positive cases (including 75 cases reported today) with 573 active positive cases, 1767 recoveries (including 41 cases recovered today) and 26 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 9429 positive cases (including 210 cases reported today) with 6114 active positive cases, 3198 recoveries (including 155 cases recovered today), 117 deaths; Rajouri has 1861 positive cases (including 88 cases reported today) with 965 active positive cases, 877 recovered, 19 deaths; Ramban has 922 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 252 active positive, 666 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 04 deaths; Kathua has 1577 positive cases (including 75 cases reported today) with 600 Active positive, 964 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 13 deaths; Udhampur has 1685 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today) with 771 active positive cases, 906 recovered (including 44 cases recovered today), 08 deaths; Samba has 1243 positive cases (including 69 cases reported today) with 600 Active Positive, 633 recoveries, 10 deaths; Doda has 1264 positive cases (including 97 cases reported today) with 745 active positive cases, 504 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 15 deaths; Poonch has 1162 positive cases (including 75 cases reported today) with 724 active positive, 432 recoveries, 06 deaths; Reasi has 683 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 294 active positive, 385 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths while Kishtwar has 757 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 390 active positive cases and 364 recoveries (including 26 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 59711 positive cases in J&K 8013 have been reported as travelers while 51698 as others.