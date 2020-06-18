J&K reports 149 new positive cases, Covid tally now 5555

The Government on Thursday informed that 149 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 49 from Jammu division and 100 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5555. Also, 07 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu division and 05 from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 230 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 72 from Jammu Division and 158 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 5555 positive cases, 2340 are Active Positive, 3144 have recovered and 71 have died; 09 in Jammu division and 62 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 289027 test results available, 283472 samples have been tested as negative till June 18, 2020.

Additionally, till date 246798 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40067 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 29 in Hospital Quarantine, 2340 in hospital isolation and 46346 under home surveillance. Besides, 157945 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 251 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 45 Active Positive, 205 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 01 death; Srinagar has 577 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 344 Active Positive, 217 recovered (including 02 cases recoveàred today), 16 deaths; Anantnag district has 587 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), with 159 Active Positive, 423 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 552 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 277 Active Positive, 263 recovered (including 40 cases recovered today), 12 deaths; Shopian has 595 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 195 Active Positive, 392 recovered (including 70 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths; Kupwara has 421 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 106 Active Positive, 310 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 289 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today), with 161 Active Positive and 123 recovered cases (including 07 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Ganderbal has 65 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 09 active positive cases and 56 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Kulgam has 653 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), with 193 Active Positive and 452 recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths and Pulwama reported 282 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 210 active positive cases and 70 recovered and 02 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 290 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 118 active positive cases and 166 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 06 deaths; Udhampur has 201 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 119 active positive cases, 81 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 120 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 73 Active Positive and 47 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 72 positive cases with 57 active positive cases and 14 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 175 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 82 Active positive and 93 recovered (including 12 cases reported today); Kishtwar has 23 positive cases with 15 active positive cases and 08 recovered; Ramban has 201 positive cases with 85 active positive and 116 recoveries (including 32 cases recovered today); Reasi has 31 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 11 active positive and 20 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), Poonch has 107 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 58 active positive and 49 recoveries while Doda has 63 positive cases with 23 active positive cases and 39 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 5555 positive cases in J&K 1932 have been reported as travelers while 3623 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.