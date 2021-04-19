J&K reports 1516 Covid-19 cases, six fresh deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1516 new Covid-19 cases, second highest so far, even as six more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said 768 of these cases were reported from Jammu Division and 748 from Kashmir, taking the overall case tally to 148208. On Sunday, J&K had reported 1526 cases and six deaths, highest so far this year.

Providing district wise details of the cases which includes 231 travelers, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 383 cases, Baramulla 110, Budgam 46, Pulwama 29, Kupwara 36, Anantnag 48, Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 31, Kulgam 47, Shopian 4, Jammu 451, Udhampur 81, Rajouri 34, Doda 8, Kathua 38, Samba 33, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 4, Ramban 13and Reasi 102.

Regarding the fatalities, they said two were reported from Jammu Division and four from Kashmir Valley, taking the death toll to 2063.

The number of active cases also raced to 12164—4813 in Jammu division and 7351 in Kashmir Valley, they said.

Moreover, they said, 813 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—207 from Jammu Division and 606 from Kashmir, they said.