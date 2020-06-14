J&K reports 163 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally now 5041

The Government on Sunday informed that 163 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 28 from Jammu division and 135 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5041.

Moreover, 120 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 23 from Jammu Division and 97 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 5041 positive cases, 2593 are Active Positive, 2389 have recovered and 59 have died; 07 in Jammu division and 52 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 266163 test results available, 261122 samples have been tested as negative till June 14, 2020.

Additionally, till date 235200 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40634 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2593 in hospital isolation and 52682 under home surveillance. Besides, 139201 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 239 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 64 Active Positive, 174 recovered (including 01 case reported today), 01 death; Srinagar has 524 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 353 Active Positive, 158 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 13 deaths; Anantnag district has 489 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), with 108 Active Positive, 376 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 515 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 338 Active Positive, 166 recovered (including 02 cases reported today), 11 deaths; Shopian has 538 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 239 Active Positive, 294 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Kupwara has 397 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 106 Active Positive, 287 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths; Budgam has 239 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), with 124 Active Positive and 112 recovered cases (including 05 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths; Ganderbal has 61 positive cases with 21 active positive cases and 40 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Kulgam has 631 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today), with 285 Active Positive and 338 recoveries (including 40 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths and Pulwama reported 245 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 210 active positive cases and 33 recovered and 02 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 273 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 132 active positive cases and 137 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths; Udhampur has 158 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 118 active positive cases, 39 recovered (including 02 cases reported today) and 01 death; Samba has 99 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 70 Active Positive and 29 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Rajouri has 66 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 53 active positive cases and 12 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 159 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 88 Active positive and 71 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 22 positive cases with 18 active positive cases and 04 recovered; Ramban has 195 positive cases with 140 active positive and 55 recoveries; Reasi has 24 positive cases with 13 active positive and 11 recovered, Poonch has 104 positive cases with 74 active positive and 30 recoveries while Doda has 63 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 39 active positive cases and 23 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death.



According to the bulletin, of the total 5041 positive cases in J&K 1777 have been reported as travelers while 3264 as others.



The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.



The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.



As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.



Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.



People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).



Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.



People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.