J&K reports 177 new positive cases, 908 recovered so far

The Government on Saturday informed that 177 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 52 from Jammu division and 125 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2341.

Moreover, 33 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 16 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 2341 positive cases, 1405 are Active Positive, 908 have recovered and 28 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 25 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 164581 test results available, 162240 samples have been tested as negative till May 30, 2020.