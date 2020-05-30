Health, Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 30, 2020, 9:12 PM

J&K reports 177 new positive cases, 908 recovered so far

The Bulletin further said that out of 164581 test results available, 162240 samples have been tested as negative till May 30, 2020.
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 30, 2020, 9:12 PM
File Pic
File Pic

The Government on Saturday informed that 177 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 52 from Jammu division and 125 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2341.

Moreover, 33 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 16 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division.

Trending News
File Pic

UG exams: Kashmir University to hold meet with college principals on Monday

GK Pic

Vehicle carrying BSF personnel falls into nallah in Uri

Representational Pic

Jammu resident found hanging from tree in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Pic

Kulgam gunfight: Two Hizb militants killed, operation over

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 2341 positive cases, 1405 are Active Positive, 908 have recovered and 28 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 25 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 164581 test results available, 162240 samples have been tested as negative till May 30, 2020.

Related News