J&K reports 179 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally now 5220

The Government on Monday informed that 179 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 28 from Jammu division and 151 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5220.

215 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 17 from Jammu Division and 198 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 5220 positive cases, 2554 are Active Positive, 2604 have recovered and 62 have died; 07 in Jammu division and 55 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 271416 test results available, 266196 samples have been tested as negative till June 15, 2020.

Additionally, till date 237765 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40769 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 32 in Hospital Quarantine, 2554 in hospital isolation and 49103 under home surveillance. Besides, 145245 persons have completed their surveillance period.