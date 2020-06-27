J&K reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, total tally 6966

The Government on Saturday informed that 204 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 13 from Jammu division and 191 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 6966.

Also, two COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 145 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 58 from Jammu Division and 87 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 6966 positive cases, 2648 are Active Positive, 4225 have recovered and 93 have died; 11 in Jammu division and 82 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 345426 test results available, 338460 samples have been tested as negative till June 27, 2020.