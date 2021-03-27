J&K reports 271 new positive cases, 125886 recovered so far

The Government on Saturday informed that 271 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 75 from Jammu division and 196 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 129684. Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

138 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 13 from Jammu Division and 125 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 129684 positive cases, 1813 are Active Positive, 125886 have recovered and 1985 have died; 732 in Jammu division and 1253 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5918723 test results available, 5789039 samples have been tested as negative till 27th March, 2021.

Till date 1475243 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27174 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1813 in isolation and 120838in home surveillance. Besides, 1323433 persons have completed their surveillance period.