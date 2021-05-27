J&K reports 2769 fresh COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported 2769 new COVID-19 cases even as 37 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Among the fresh cases, they said, 964 were reported from Jammu Division and 1805 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 281628.

Regarding the fatalities, they said, 24 were confirmed from Jammu Division and 13 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 3739.

Providing district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 377 cases, Baramulla 260, Budgam 195, Pulwama 196, Kupwara 217, Anantnag 205, Bandipora 78, Ganderbal 96, Kulgam 146, Shopian 35, Jammu 384, Udhampur 63, Rajouri 95, Doda 88, Kathua 50, Samba 35, Kishtwar 22, Poonch 47, Ramban 78 and Reasi 102.

The officials also stated that till now four mucormycosis (black fungus) cases have been confirmed in the J&K, as per news agency GNS

Meanwhile, they said, a number of fresh cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories at CD hospital and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include male (40) and female (35) from Noorbagh, male (19) from Nawakadal, female (15) from Aalikadal, female (30) from Kanimazar, male (38) from Urdu Bazar, two females (30, 28) from Aalikadal, female (33) from Sarafkadal, male (12) from Bulbulankar, female (30) from Rajouri Kadal, female (34) from Bemina, male (20) from Batmaloo, female (26) from Malora, female (07) from Natipora, two females (23, 23) from Lal Chowk, female (30) from Tengpora, male (60) from Habba Kadal, female (48) from Safakadal, female (36) from Alochibagh, female (30) from Gulshan Nagar, male (30) and two females (35, 26) from Bemina, two females (60, 27) from Batamaloo, female (23) and male (68) from Bemina, male (44) from Lasjan, female (45) from Batamaloo, male (24) from Mehjoor Nagar, male (52) from Jahangir Chowk, male (23) from Chattabal, two females (42, 08) from Natipora, male (18) from Bal Garden, female (55) and male (32) from Qamarwari, male (21) from Lal Bazar, two males (32, 65) from Shaheed Gunj, male (39) from Parraypora, male (18) from Shivpora, male (NA) from Padshabagh, male (38) from Sangam, female (27) from Habba Kadal, two males (23, 55) and female (53) from Gojwara, two males (55, 80) from Srg, male (40) from Safakadal, female (60) from Banihal, female (40) from Soura, female (35) from Natipora, female (40) from Awantipora, female (50) from Budgam, female (50) from Nawakadal, female (67) from Nishat, male(40) from Noorbagh, male (70) from Baspora Srg, male (41) from Bandipora Karan Nagar, male (45) from Fatehkadal, male (26) from Sanat Nagar, male (40) from Iqbal Colony, male (16) from Balgarden, male (24) and female (23) from Eidgah Srg, male (30) from Gulabagh, female (26) from Panthachowk, male (45) from Pahalgam, male (80) from Nawakadal Srg, male (65) from Karan Nagar Srg, male (22) from Batmaloo Srg, female (30) male Islamabad, female (38) from Baramulla, female (35) from Baghi Mehtab, female (65) from Rainawari, two males (NA, 35) from Fatehkadal, male (NA) from Nawa Kadal, two males (44, 34) from Soura, male (48) from Safa Kadal, male (27) from Natipora, female (50) and male (51) from New Theed, two females (30, 06M) from Pandrathan, male (62) from Hazratbal, male (50) from Lal Bazar, male (35) from Malla Bagh, female (55) from Shalimar, female (37) from Lal Bazar, male (35) from Soura, female (23) from Kanitar, female (19) from Batapora, three males (15, 13, 48) from Lal Bazar, female (35) and male (82) from Saderbal, female (34) from 90 Ft Soura, female (37) from Hawal, female (25) from Khimber, female (45) and male (50) from Baghat Shoora, two females (27, 55) from Buchpora, female (65) and two males (40, 60) from Umer Colony, male (37) from Aalikadal, female (55) and male (58) from Khanyar, two males (55, 45) from Zoonimar, two males (50, 30) from Elahibagh, two males (44, 42) from Nowshera, female (33) from Gojwara, two females (50, 30) from Rainawari, male (49) from Mastpora, male (48) and two females (38, 25) from Tengwani, male (34) from Arwani, female (28) from Aglar, male (38) from Frisal, female (19) from Chandgam Pul, female (30) from Dachoo, female (35) from Hatipora, male (30) from Nawpora Imamsahib, female (25) from Babapora, male (70) and five females (70, 20, 16, 35, 11) from Sugoo, female (22) from Bandpawa, female (30) from Moolu, male (20) from T Wangam, male (35) from Maldeera, male (80) from Nuly Poshwari, male (40) from Allawpora, male (47) from Heff Khurrey, female (30) from Arhama, female (26) from S. Karewa, male (65) from Lasjan, male (52) from Samboora, two females (22, 19) from Narbal, male (48) and three females (18, 40, 33) from Khrew, female (70) from Mandekpal, female (32) from Wuyan, male (65) from Namlabal Pampore, male (21) and female (21) from Panthachowk, male (37) and two females (20, 18) from Murran Pul, female (22) from Sirnoo Pul, male (45) from Gatroo, female (35) from Buchoo, male (14) from Lariyar, male (19) and two females (50, 17) from Rathsuna, female (12) from Pinglish, female (06) and male (49) from Tral, female (40) from Nowdal, female (18) from Sanat Nagar, female (36) from Tulsi Bagh, female (35) from Chanapora, female (60) from Srg, male (65) from HMT, male (32) from Ganderbal, female (55) from Baghi Mehtab, male (27) from Gilhkadal, male (45) from Garipora, female (75) from Baghi Mehtab, female (60) from Mehjoor Nagar, male (30) from Bemina, male (50) from Nowshera, male (52) from Lal Bazar, male (23) from Hawal and female (45) from Badamwari.

The GMC cases Anantnag include male (30) from Bijbehara Ang, female (43) from Anchidora Ang, male (45) from Sarnal, male (43) from Banihal, male (40) from Dangerpora Ang, male (23) from Bijbehara Ang, female (18) from Mir Bazar Ang, male (85) from Khanabal Ang, female (35) from Parigam Ang, male (19) from Iqbalabad Ang, male (32) from Muqdampora Ang, female (06) from Gopalpora, female (20) from Donipawa, female (26) and male (28) from Gopalpora, female (36) from Arwani, male (0.5) from Ashajipora, male (65) from Dailgam, female (28) from Gulshan Abad, male (25) from Kotwal Chek Anch, male (35) from Mir Danter, female (37) from Hard Tooru, male (68) from Azadpora Anchidora, male (17) from New Qazibagh, female (56) from Janglat Mandi, female (64) from New Qazibagh, male (38) from Brakpora, female (30) from Hazratbal Ang, male (13) and female (06) from Shirpora, two males (37, 33) and female (28) from Dialgam, male (23) from Khanabal, male (32) from Krangsoo, male (64) from Nambal, male (30) from Khanabal, male (23) from Dialgam, male (03) from Anchidora Ang, female (35) from Kheribal, female (24) from Iqbalabad, female (62) from Shamsipora, three males (55, 25, 23) from Sarnal Ang, female (40) and male (30) from R C Pora Salia, male (35) from D K Pora, male (15) from KB Pora, female (20) from Kokergund, female (60) from Q-bal, male (51) from CR Pora, two males (40, 35) and two females (38, 60) from Nandimarg, two males (25, 45) from Manzgam, male (57) from Ruhoo, male (31) from Donipawa, male (47) from Magraypora, male (21) from Khanabal, male (40) from Ranipora, female (36) from Ashajipora, female (23) from Furrah, male (46) from Lal Chowk, female (50) from Kokernag, two females (36, 70) and male (25) from Shirpora, male (25) from Gumri Wadwan, female (45) from Tailwan and female (35) from Ranipora.