Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 11:08 PM

J&K reports 285 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally now 3142

1048 recovered so far
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 11:08 PM
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

The Government on Thursday informed that 285 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 63 from Jammu division and 222 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 3142. 

Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Senior IAS officer tests negative for Covid-19 now

File Pic

After doctor tests Covid19 positive, district admin orders temporary closure of diagnostic centres, clinics

File Pic

Health worker injured as militants attack police party in Kulgam

Representational Pic

Lab technician suspended for collecting Covid suspect's sample at his home in Chadoora

Moreover, 41 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 24 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 3142 positive cases, 2059 are Active Positive, 1048 have recovered and 35 have died; 04 in Jammu division and 31 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 195677 test results available, 192535 samples have been tested as negative till June 4, 2020.

Related News