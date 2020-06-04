J&K reports 285 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally now 3142

The Government on Thursday informed that 285 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 63 from Jammu division and 222 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 3142.

Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 41 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 24 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 3142 positive cases, 2059 are Active Positive, 1048 have recovered and 35 have died; 04 in Jammu division and 31 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 195677 test results available, 192535 samples have been tested as negative till June 4, 2020.