J&K reports 3 more covid-19 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported at least three covid-19 deaths since last night, official sources said on Monday.

They said that one among the victims was a 65-year-old from New Colony Sopore who died at Sub District hospital Sopore in the north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The sexagenarian had tested positive after his rapid antigen test was done at Bandipora on July 31, they said.

“Today morning the man was shifted to SDH Sopore with spO2 below 70. He was gasping and breathed his last,” an official told news agency GNS, adding, “The patient was having co-morbidities like Hypertension and type 2 diabetes.”

Meanwhile, an 85-year-old man from Safa Kadal Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura while a 60-year-old man from Simbal Morh in Miran Sahib area of Jammu tested positive last evening nearly 24 hours after his death in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, the sources added.