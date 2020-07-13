J&K reports 314 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally now 10827

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 314 fresh infections of novel coronavirus, taking the overall tally of the covid-19 cases 10827 in J&K.

Among the cases 89 were reported from Jammu division and 225 from Kashmir including four 26 from CRPF and 4 from High Court besides 35-day-old baby.

Giving district wise breakup of the cases, officials said that Srinagar reported 101 cases, Baramulla 6, Kulgam 21, Shopian 16, Anantnag 14, Kupwara 30, Pulwama 6, Budgam 11, Bandipora 20, Jammu 25,

Udhampur 1, Kathua 16, Ramban 9, Samba 24, Poonch 4, Doda 6 and Kishtwar 4.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told GNS that out of 1413 samples which were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital today, 101 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura said that 26 are from CRPF, 22 from Srinagar

18 from Kulgam, 13 from Bandipora, 11 from Budgam, four from Anantnag, three from Kupwara, two from Baramulla and one each from Pulwama and Ganderbal.

Moreover, 116 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 53 from Jammu Division and 63 from the Valley.