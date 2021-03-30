J&K reports 359 COVID-19 cases in highest single-day spike so far this year

In the highest single-day spike so far this year, 359 cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in Jammu and Kashmir to 130587, officials said today.

An official said that 93 fresh cases were reported from Jammu and 266 from Kashmir. Also, one COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir.

175 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals, including 20 from Jammu and 155 from Kashmir.

As per the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus, out of 130587 positive cases, 2293 are active positive, 126304 have recovered and 1990 have died; 735 in Jammu and 1255 in Kashmir.

The bulletin further said that out of 6017096 test results available, 5886509 samples have been tested as negative till 30th March, 2021.