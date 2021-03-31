Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 5:45 PM

J&K reports 373 fresh covid-19 cases in new daily record this year

"It was for the sixteenth consecutive day that more than 100 cases were reported on a single day in J&K. In all, nearly around 3200 cases were added to the tally during the time."
Four deaths were reported, one from Jammu division and three from Kashmir Valley, taking the total toll to 1994—736 in Jammu region and 1258 in Kashmir. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Covid-19 cases recorded in a single day this year hit a new record as Jammu and Kashmir reported 373 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday. 

Among the fresh cases, they said, Jammu division reported 73 cases and Kashmir 300, taking the J&K’s overall infection count to 130960. 

Also, four deaths were reported, one from Jammu division and three from Kashmir Valley, taking the total toll to  1994—736 in Jammu region and 1258 in Kashmir. 

This is for the third time that single day cases breached 300-mark in Jammu and Kashmir.  Also, it was for the sixteenth consecutive day that more than 100 cases were reported on a single day in J&K. In all, nearly around 3200 cases were added to the tally during the time, they said. 

Providing district wise details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 159 cases, Baramulla 63, Budgam 26, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 11, Anantnag 8, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 12, Shopian 1,  Jammu 45, Udhampur 9, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 11, Samba 3, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0. 

Moreover, they said, 131 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—26 from Jammu Division and 105 from Kashmir Division.

There are 2531 covid-19 active cases—661 in Jammu division and 1870 in Kashmir. 126435 people have recovered so far in the J&K, they added.

