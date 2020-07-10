J&K reports 387 new Covid-19 infections, overall tally 9888

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 387 covid-19 cases including around 50 CRPF, SSB, BSF and army personnel. The new cases which also include two doctors and 8-month old baby take the number of cases in J&K to 9888.

Officials said 97 of these cases were reported from Jammu and 290 from Kashmir.

Giving the breakup of the cases, officials told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 94, Baramulla 36, Kulgam 33, Shopian 14, Annatnag 11, Kupwara 34, Pulwama 47, Budgam 6, Bandipora 8, Ganderbal 7, Jammu 23, Kathua 7, Ramban 11, Rajouri 51, Samba 1, Poomch 2, Doda 1 and Reasi 1.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told GNS that out of 2659 samples which were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital today, 132 returned positive for the virus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told GNS the cases include 37 from Army, CRPF and SSB, 33 from Pulwama, 24 from Srinagar, 12 from Anantnag, 10 from Kulgam, seven from Budgam, six from Bandipora, two from Kupwara and one from Baramulla.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina told GNS that out of 394 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 62 tested positive for COVID-19, 46 from Srinagar and 16 from Shopian.

The Srinagar cases include 1.F-42yrs-FatehKadal, M-53yrs-Rainawari, M-45yrs, M-7yrs, F-3yrs, F-7yrs, M-32yrs, F-85yrs, M-45yrs, M-1yr, M-40yrs from Munwarabad, M-60yrs-Nishat Brane, M-48yrs-Sonwa,M-52yrs, M-34yrs, M-52yrs from AGnderbal, M-38yrs-Dalgate, M-38yrs-Soura, M-55yrs-Lasjan, F-53yrs-, M-25yrs, M-18yrs, M-52yrs, F-40yrs-, F-76yrs, F-52yrs, F-45yrs, M-10yrs, M-40yrs from Rajbagh, M-32yrs-Buchwara Dalgate, M-40yrs-Hyderpora, M-28yrs-TRC, M-50yrs-Umer Colony-B, M-44yrs-Batmaloo,

F-30yrs-Bemina, M-35yrs-Chanpora, M-41yrs-Sonwar, M-30yrs-Batmaloo, M-47yrs-Barbar Shah, M-28yrs-Batmaloo, M-24yrs-Batmaloo, F-33yrs-Peerbagh, F-28yrs, F-8yrs from Peerbagh, M-51yrs and M-47yrs from TRC.

Around 90 cases were confirmed at CD hospital and include nine males (38, 49, 32, 38, 38, 25, 31, 37, 41) from BSF Singhpora, male (34) from Baramulla, female (41) from Maidanpora Lolab, two males (65, 43) from Sogam, two male (45, 43) from Tangdar Karnah, male (32) and female (51) from Dardsun, male (27) and female (26) from Handwara, Male (56) from Maidan Chogal, female (20) from Tutigund, Male (40) from Handwara Darzi Mohalla, Male (20) from Rajpora, Male (28) from Branwari, Male (40) from Gushi Kupwara, female (13) from Kandi Khaas, Male (31) from Reshigund, Male (30) from Safa Kadal Srinagar, two males (35, 57) from Trehgam, male (26) from DPL Baramulla, female (75) from Stadium Colony Baramulla, male (58) from Arampora Sopore, male (50) from Sangrama, female (N/A) from Anantnag , male (40) from Pampore, male (60) from Andergam Pattan, male (40) from Pattan, male (58) from Sopore, male (45) from Habakadal, female (60) from Kulgam, Male (70) from Tulsibagh, female (37) from Qamarwari , three males (21, 21, 42) from BB CANT, female (30) from Nawakadal, female (17) and male (37)from Bemina, female (20) from Sopore , female (24) from Lal Chowk, Male (36) from Shopian, Male (27) from Naki Bagh, female (N/A) from Magam Budgam, male (12) from Habakadal, female (30) from Kak Sarai , female (40) and male (42) from Koker Bazar, Male (36) from Sopore, Male (40) from Rajbagh, Male (35) from Langate, female (70) from Hawal Srinagar, female (70) from Kulgam, female (32) and male (31) from Soura , female (80) from Naid Khai, Male (34) from Chattabal, Male (27) from Peerbagh , two male (27, 65) from Rawalpora, male (34) from Harwan , male (34) from Tulbagh Pulwama, Male (54) from Baramulla, Male (32) from Safakadal, four males (26, 45, 34, 28) from Tilgam, female (62) from Andergam, male (39) from Uri, female (13) from Dawaran , two males (24, 30) from Manigam, male (19) from Lawipora, male (41) from Giraj Ganderbal, male (42) from Kitchama, two females (15, 30) from Udoora, male (13) and two female (70, 13) from Zehanpora, male (18) and female (45) from Peerniya, male (30) from Lachipora, male (34) from 109 RCC Trehgam, female (50) from Vodpora, male (59) from N/A and female (33) from Srinagar.

Meanwhile, 91 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—35 from Jammu Division and 56 from Kashmir.