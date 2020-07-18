J&K reports 441 fresh cases as COVID-19 tally crosses 13000 mark

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 441 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking overall case tally past 13000-mark in J&K.

Official sources told news agency GNS that Kashmir Valley reported 398 fresh cases while 43 were confirmed in Jammu division, taking total count to 13198.

Among the cases, Srinagar reported 124, Baramulla 63, Kulgam 25, Shopian 27, Anantnag 47, Kupwara 2

Pulwama 48, Budgam 41, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 16, Jammu 15, Kathua 3, Rajouri 6, Udhampur 2, Samba 12, Doda 4 and Reasi 1.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops list with 2611 cases followed by Baramulla with 1527, Kulgam 1140, Shopian 1082, Anantnag 1032, Kupwara 833, Pulwama 842, Budgam 749, Bandipora 428 and Ganderbal 267.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Jammu has 584 cases followed by Kathua with 352, Rajouri 339, Udhampur 324, Ramban 318, Samba 328, Doda 158, Poonch 152, Kishtwar 68 and Reasi 64.

Meanwhile, 607 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals—44 from Jammu and 563 from the Valley, the officials added.