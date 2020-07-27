GK Top News, Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:50 AM

J&K reports 470 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally now 18390

“474 recovered”
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:50 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 470 new covid-19 cases, including 79 travelers, taking the overall tally to 18390. Among the fresh cases, 309 were reported from Kashmir and 161 from Jammu.

Giving the district wise break up, sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 132, Baramulla 11, Kulgam 23, Shopian 1, Anantnag 53, Kupwara 6, Pulwama 38, Budgam 23, Bandipora 20, Ganderbal 2, Jammu 37, Kathua 10, Rajouri 20, Udhampur 15, Ramban 15, Samba 12, Doda 15, Poonch 3, Kishtwar 23 and Reasi 11.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

Moreover, they said, 474 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals—112 from Jammu and 362 from Kashmir Division.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 4133 cases followed by Baramulla with 1784, Kulgam 1468, Shopian 1391, Anantnag 1229, Pulwama 1257, Kupwara 1041, Budgam 1151, Bandipora 652, and Ganderbal 351.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 897 cases, Rajouri 577, Ramban 502, Kathua 475, Udhampur 409, Samba 386, Doda 257, Poonch 187, Reasi 114, and Kishtwar 129. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 18390—14457 in Kashmir and 3933 in Jammu.

Related News