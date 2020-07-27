J&K reports 470 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally now 18390

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 470 new covid-19 cases, including 79 travelers, taking the overall tally to 18390. Among the fresh cases, 309 were reported from Kashmir and 161 from Jammu.

Giving the district wise break up, sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 132, Baramulla 11, Kulgam 23, Shopian 1, Anantnag 53, Kupwara 6, Pulwama 38, Budgam 23, Bandipora 20, Ganderbal 2, Jammu 37, Kathua 10, Rajouri 20, Udhampur 15, Ramban 15, Samba 12, Doda 15, Poonch 3, Kishtwar 23 and Reasi 11.

Moreover, they said, 474 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals—112 from Jammu and 362 from Kashmir Division.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 4133 cases followed by Baramulla with 1784, Kulgam 1468, Shopian 1391, Anantnag 1229, Pulwama 1257, Kupwara 1041, Budgam 1151, Bandipora 652, and Ganderbal 351.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 897 cases, Rajouri 577, Ramban 502, Kathua 475, Udhampur 409, Samba 386, Doda 257, Poonch 187, Reasi 114, and Kishtwar 129. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 18390—14457 in Kashmir and 3933 in Jammu.